Camp Victory gives young cancer patients chance to be kids

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 50 children are putting their battles with cancer on hold for a few days of fun and relaxation.

It’s all part of Camp Victory, a 3-day camp hosted by the Children’s Security Blanket.

On Tuesday, the campers got the chance to visit Hope Remains Ranch for a special field trip.

The ranch specializes in helping people dealing with illnesses or trauma through the use of equine therapy.

The horses know just how to bring smiles to the children’s faces.

The kids spend the day riding horses, playing games and walking miniature horses.

Hope Remains Ranch founder and CEO Melanie Watt says the kids love spending time there.

“Out here it doesn’t feel like therapy. It just feels like you’re just playing with horses, so it’s not clinical and it just helps them to relax and enjoy themselves, and that’s part of our mission is to offer hope and a second chance to those that are hurting and that goes right along with what the Children’s Security Blanket does,” Watt told 7News.

Wednesday is the last day of Camp Victory but the Children’s Security Blanket helps these kids and their families all year long.

The non-profit has helped hundreds of families dealing with childhood cancer since it started in 2006.

The organization relieves some of the burden for families across the Carolinas and Georgia by providing help with food, transportation and lodging when children are in treatment.

Camp Victory is another way the organization helps these families and gives them a few days of joy.

This is the tenth year for the annual camp that allows young cancer patients to forget about their worries for a few days and just be kids.

For these children who have been through so much, it’s a much needed break.

“They are so excited to do, rather than just being in a hospital, having that treatment going into their arms or whatever or lying around the house. It’s something about the outdoors so to be a part of it is just a blessing,” said Children’s Security Blanket board chair Sheila Ingle.

The Children’s Security Blanket depends on donations and grants to continue to help these families.

For more information on the non-profit and to donate or volunteer, click here.