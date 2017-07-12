Charges dropped against fmr. Laurens coroner candidate

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The solicitor’s office has dropped charges against former candidate for Laurens County Coroner, James Hayes.

Hayes was originally charged with Disseminating Harmful Materials to a Minor.

According to the Index Journal, the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the chose not to prosecute Hayes after further review and considering input from the victim and her family.

Hayes was originally charged after investigators say he showed a picture of male genitalia to a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on August 15.