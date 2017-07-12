Charlotte officer hits, kills pedestrian responding to emergency call

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been charged after hitting a pedestrian while respondding to an emergency call.

Police say his speed of 100 mph in a 35 mph zone was excessive and a primary factor in the crash.

Officer Phillip Baker, 24, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

He has been placed on unpaid leave.

James Michael Short, 28, was killed in the crash.

Chief Putney said “When we in law enforcement violate the law, we must hold ourselves accountable, just as we would anyone else. My thoughts and prayers are with both the Short and Barker families.”

