Dog park in Anderson officially opens

After years of planning and roadblocks, Anderson finally has a dog park. It was a huge community project with the official opening including a ribbon cutting, speeches and the unlocking of the new green space.

It has not been easy to get to this point, it took awhile to find an area downtown big enough for a park of this size. The actual space off Fant and Society Streets near the library is about three acres with the small and large dog parks and a parking lot. Once this location was settled upon, trees and underbrush was removed before the actual construction of the park even began.

But now that it is complete, the community can’t wait to get into it.

“Can’t wait to see the dogs run and play and interact especially the expressions on the dogs and people’s faces when they come here. Overall I just think it’s going to be really meaningful to the community,” said Marshall Meadors, TBA Dog Park Committee Chair.

Some pretty cool features to mention is this park is actually handicap accessible so anyone who is in a wheelchair can still come in and let their dogs play. There is water for when the dogs get thirsty and waste stations. But there is also new lighting and cameras so you’ll feel safe while you are out here hopefully having a great time with your furry best friend.