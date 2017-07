SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Fire and HAZMAT crews are responding to an incident at a Spartanburg assisted living facility.

Departments responded Wednesday afternoon to White Oak Estates at 400 Webber Road.

Spartanburg Fire Chief Marion Blackwell says an employee was mixing two cleaning chemical which caused fumes.

Two people were overcomed and they had to evacuate the kitchen.

They are venting the area and expect to be finished before 3 p.m.