First flyover section of 85-385 Gateway Project installed

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The first section of the flyover bridge that is part of the 85-385 Gateway Project was installed Tuesday night in Greenville.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the first section is nearly 150 feet long and is seven feet deep. That section is part of the interchange that will take traffic from I-385 Northbound to Interstate 85 Southbound.

Temporary supports – called shoring towers – will be constructed until the next pieces are put into place according to the DOT.

The agency says much of the superstructure of the bridge will be installed over the next month.

Construction to transform the I-385 and I-85 interchange began in February, 2016. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.