Friends mourn Upstate teacher killed in crash



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Friends of a Spartanburg teacher who was killed during a bike ride are mourning his loss.

Jeffrey Pierce, 53, died Tuesday morning after a driver hit him from behind, throwing him off of his bicycle, investigators said. The crash happened on New Cut Road in Inman. Pierce died at the scene.

Pierce was a teacher at Inman Intermediate in Spartanburg District 1. He was known for being an avid bicycle rider and also volunteered at the Hope Remains Youth Ranch in Wellford.

“It was extremely hard, still very hard for the staff and volunteers today,” said Melanie Watt, founder of Hope Remains Youth Ranch.

Bradley Barnes, who works at Trek Bicycle Store in Spartanburg, was a friend of Pierce and often rode together.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Barnes said. “Words can’t express how that makes you feel.”

The Highway Patrol says charges against the driver as still pending.

South Carolina had 42 bicycle-related fatalities since 2015.