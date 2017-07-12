Gamecocks’ Hurst On Mackey List

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 11, 2017) – University of South Carolina junior tight end Hayden Hurst has been named to the 2017 John Mackey Preseason Watch List, the Friends of John Mackey announced today.

Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee and the 2017 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 6, 2017 and then presented live on December 7, 2017 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU. All future announcements can be found at www.johnmackeyaward.com.

Hurst, a 6-5, 250-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., is an honors candidate after turning in a record-setting season in 2016, in which he set school records for tight ends with 48 receptions and with 616 receiving yards. Hurst was selected as a team captain in 2016, becoming the first sophomore in school history to be named a permanent team captain. He was also named the Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Representative at the 2017 Garnet & Black spring game.

NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.