GHS Children’s Hospital receives over 100 pairs of pajamas

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- A local dental practice and its patients have donated over 100 pairs of pajamas to the Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System.

Children might come to the hospital for a number of reasons but there is nothing better than putting on a fresh, soft pair of pajamas if you have to spend the night there.

“We decided that we wanted to support GHS Children’s Hospital and it was important to us that we donate items the hospital truly needed,” said Dr. Greg Ayers, ProGrin Dental’s CEO.

“These pajamas will help many young patients and take at least one item off of a family’s to-do list,” said Emily Durham, supervisor of Child Life Services for GHS Children’s Hospital.