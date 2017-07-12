Greenwood man gets nearly 5 years for auto break-ins

Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA) – William Christopher Turner, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison for charges relating to a string of auto-break ins around Christmas 2015 in the Coronaca area.

On Tuesday, Turner pleaded guilty to five counts of breaking in to a motor vehicle and five counts of petit larceny. He also pleaded guilty to four other auto break-ins totaling 10 charges.

Judge Eugene C. Griffith sentenced Turner to a maximum of 60 months (five years) in prison for his charges.