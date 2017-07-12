Help find missing Greer woman with Alzheimer’s

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police need your help to find missing woman 63-year-old Deborah Jean Patton.

Officers say Patton has Alzheimer’s but does not have her medication.

She was last seen around 4:00pm at her home on Wills Cap Court by a neighbor.

Police say she has gone missing before and was discovered living in hotels in the Charlotte area. Her family believe she may be headed back to Charlotte.

Patton drives a white Cadillac SRX performance with NC plate CJR1390 with a handicapped placard in her window. She is traveling with 3 dogs.

She was last seen wearing a teal v-neck shirt and white capris.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.