Henderson Co. deputy accused of assaulting woman, arrested & fired

A Henderson Co. deputy has been accused of assaulting a woman, according to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Asheville Police arrested Cory Thomas Burton, 39, of Arden, and charged him with assault on a female.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on July 11 around 6:23 p.m.

Burton is being held in the Buncombe Co. jail under no bond.

He has been fired from the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

Man re-sentenced for murder of Anderson principal William Bell has spent more than half his life behind bars after killing Dennis Hepler at West Franklin Elementary School.

Man used stun gun on McDowell Co. deputy says report A man is accused of using a stun gun of a McDowell Co. deputy during a struggle after a traffic stop.

Help find person who shot K-9 in Yancey Co. They are offering a reward of $1000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Union A man is accused of kidnapping and assault & battery after a woman in his home said he hit her and wouldn’t let her leave.