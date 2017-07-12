Henderson Co. deputy accused of assaulting woman, arrested & fired

By Published: Updated:
Cory Burton
Cory Burton

A Henderson Co. deputy has been accused of assaulting a woman, according to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Asheville Police arrested Cory Thomas Burton, 39, of Arden, and charged him with assault on a female.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on July 11 around 6:23 p.m.

Burton is being held in the Buncombe Co. jail under no bond.

He has been fired from the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s