Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of kidnapping and assault & battery after a woman in his home said he hit her and wouldn’t let her leave.

Police say it happened on 7/12 around 5 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of 2nd Ave.

They got a 911 call from a woman asking for help.

When they got to the home, they knocked on the door and made several call, but couldn’t contact the woman.

They walked back out to their vehicle and two people came out.

One was the victim and the other was Wendell Brannon, 33.

The woman said she had came to the house because Brannon had asked her to come over to work things out.

She said Brannon hit her in the lip twice and would not let her leave the house.

She called 911 from the bathroom, because she knew Brannon wouldn’t let her call while in the room, according to the report.

The woman said she could not answer the phone when 911 was calling her back because Brannon had the phone and was looking through it.

The report says the woman’s lip was swollen and had blood on it.

Brannon told police the woman’s lip got busted because they were wrestling in the house.