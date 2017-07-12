Man used stun gun on McDowell Co. deputy says report

OLD FORT, NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of using a stun gun of a McDowell Co. deputy during a struggle after a traffic stop.

Michael Jay Rhodes, 36, of Bat Cave Rd. in Old Fort is charged with:

· Aggravated assault on an officer

· Resisting a public officer

· Careless and reckless driving

· Assault on a female

Deputies say the incident happened on July 12 around 7:48 a.m.

A deputy was traveling north on Catawba Avenue in Old Fort, when a blue Saturn Ion 2, driven by Rhodes pulled out from Hardees onto East Crawford Street at a high rate of speed.

They say Rhodes was driving recklessly and at times crossed a double yellow line and nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Rhodes stopped the car on Catawba Avenue, jumped out of the vehicle and started coming toward the deputy.

They say Rhodes failed to comply with commands to stop, and then began moving toward a woman that had been in his vehicle.

The report says an Old Fort Police officer arrived on the scene and there was a struggle between Rhodes and the two officers.

Rhodes used a stun gun on the deputy, but was cuffed and taken into custody moments later.