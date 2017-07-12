Missing Upstate teen found safe in San Diego

Tyler Aaron St. Louis
Tyler Aaron St. Louis (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – A missing teenager from Spartanburg County has been found safe in San Diego.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler St. Louis, 16, was found just after midnight eastern time Wednesday in southern California when he flagged down a police car.

The sheriff’s office says St. Louis was last seen in the Upstate leaving his home Sunday morning.

Investigators believed he may have been heading to the Cochran, Georgia area where he has family, but wound up being found more than 2,400 miles away in San Diego.

The sheriff’s office says his family is in route to California to pick him up.

