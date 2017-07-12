No bull! Bovine escapes capture in Boiling Springs

A bull made his way through Boiling Springs after getting loose from a pasture on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Cindi Taylor Knox)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A bull is on the run after escaping a pasture and hoofing it through Boiling Springs.

The bull was spotted Tuesday afternoon in the Sterling Estates neighborhood.

Jamie Nelson, director of Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement, said officers with his department tried to corral the bull for more than two hours. They were joined in the effort by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

During the getaway, the bull stampeded into Cindi Knox’s yard where he was confronted by a trooper. But that didn’t stop him.

7News is told officers pursued the bull on Highway 9.

Nelson said he was last seen near Tool Road off Valley Falls Road.

If you see the animal, you’re asked to call Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement at 864-596-3582 or 864-596-2222.

