SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee Nuclear Station will test its warning sirens on Wednesday.

The three-minute test is scheduled to start around 11:50 a.m.

According to a news release, 65 sirens within 10 miles of the nuclear station will be tested to ensure they work properly.

In an emergency, sirens are sounded to alert residents to tune to a local radio or television station for an emergency alert message.

