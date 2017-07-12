Restaurant catches fire in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Oconee County.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said a passerby called 911 just after 4 a.m. Wednesday and reported fire coming through the roof of Mountain View Steak and Seafood. The restaurant is located on Pickens Highway in West Union.

Chief King said crews were on scene within minutes of the report.

They arrived to find the roof in flames. Chief King said the fire was controlled within an hour.

Four stations responded to the blaze.

As of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, units remain at the fire scene putting out hot spots and begin looking into what caused the fire.