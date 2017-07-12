Woman woke by man outside screaming “let me in” says report

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man is under arrest after a woman said he woke her up by screaming “let me in” and beating on the outside of her house.

It happened on 7/12 on the 600 block of Secretariat Dr. in Spartanburg Co.

Police say they were called to a possible burglary in progress.

The woman and her kids had evacuated the home and thought someone was still inside.

Police swept the home and didn’t find anyone.

She told police she woke up to a man outside her home saying “let me in.”

She ran upstairs to check on her kids and could hear the man outside banging and screaming “let me in.”

She realized someone was trying to get in her house so she grabbed her gun and her cellphone to call for help.

The woman woke up her sister-in-law and took all the kids to the attic and hid them upstairs as she continued to hear the man yelling.

She said the noise stopped around the time officers drove by.

Deputies found Jorge Alberto Rodriguez on the next road over from the house.

He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.