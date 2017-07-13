“Call 811 Before You Dig” Brings Hot Air Balloon to Upstate

The Greer Commission of Public Works is trying to bring your attention to a serious topic with a huge reminder.

Organizers with 811 Call Before You Dig, Greer CPW and Call Before You Dig SC will have a hot air balloon with the numbers 811 on it at the Greer Moonlight Movies tonight.

The number is to remind people to call 811 before you dig.

Greer CPW said right now more people are planning to dig and build around their homes and they may not remember to call the utility company before they do that.

Organizers said the big balloon is something that they cannot miss!

The utility company said digging around your home without knowing where the underground lines are can cause serious injury, repair costs, outages and fines.

Something as simple as installing a deck, mailbox or even planting a garden requires you to call 811.

You need to call 811 three working days before you plan to dig. Utility workers will mark the area with flags and lines

Organizers said a utility line is damaged every six minutes from people that do not call before they dig.

Each state has its own call center to connect you to the appropriate utility company for free.

The balloon will be at City Park at 5 for riders 14 and older. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult and all riders who go up in the tethered balloon must sign a waiver.