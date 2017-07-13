Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery in Hart Co.

HART CO., GA (WSPA) – Deputies in Hart County are looking for a man they say robbed the Dad’s Restaurant and Gas Station just off of Interstate 85 Thursday afternoon.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old William James Wood (AKA BJ Wood) should be considered armed and dangerous and that he has connections to Commerce, GA and Greenville, SC.

Investigators say they believe Wood left the store and got into a green or gray van with another man driving. They say the van got onto I-85 and went in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on Wood’s location is asked to call the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114 or email cid@hartcountyga.gov