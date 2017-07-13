Former police chief charged with drug crimes

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former police chief faces several drug charges.

Tim Alexander, 48, of Woodruff is charged with several counts of violating drug distribution laws and other drug-related crimes, according to jail records.

Alexander is the former chief of Wellford Police Department.

He resigned as chief of the department earlier this year.

City leaders tell 7News he stepped down for personal reasons. On Wednesday, Wellford officials said they were not aware of the investigation.

Alexander was booked and released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to jail records.