Former police chief charged with drug crimes

WSPA Staff Published:
Tim Alexander (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former police chief faces several drug charges.

Tim Alexander, 48, of Woodruff is charged with several counts of violating drug distribution laws and other drug-related crimes, according to jail records.

Alexander is the former chief of Wellford Police Department.

He resigned as chief of the department earlier this year.

City leaders tell 7News he stepped down for personal reasons. On Wednesday, Wellford officials said they were not aware of the investigation.

Alexander was booked and released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s