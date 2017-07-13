Help find attempted bank robbery suspect at Gaffney Walmart

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob the Woodforest Bank inside a Walmart store.

Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner said the suspect demanded $5,000 and told an employee that he had a man outside with a gun and one in the store with a bomb.

The suspect ran when the clerk turned to go to the back.

The attempted robbery happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Nobody was hurt and officers are working to identify the suspect.

Police evacuated the store and searched inside, but were unable to find the suspect.

Officers say the suspect was alone during the crime and that he left in a cream-colored older style pickup truck with a North Carolina license plate.

Detectives say the suspect was at the store on Tuesday around the same time and asked about a loan. He left when he was asked about identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Blanton at 864-206-3334.