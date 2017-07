SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are asking for your help to find a theft suspect.

Police say the incident happened at Dorman Centre Walmart on 7-10.

His vehicle is a dark blue or black BMW.

If you have any information please contact INV Gallman @ 864-415-2532, the tip line @ 864-573-0000, or private message this page.

Your information will be kept confidential. the case number is C17070337.