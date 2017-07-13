Hwy 183 blocked after tanker overturns in Greenville Co.

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that crews are working to clean up a diesel spill and right a tanker that overturned in Greenville County.

Trooper Joe Hovis said the tanker overturned at Highway 183 and White Horse Road on Thursday morning.

Hovis said 40 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled. The spill has been contained. Hovis said crews are working to right the tanker and lanes could be blocked for some time.

Northbound lanes of Highway 183 are closed as of 8:35 a.m.

There’s no time estimate on how long the accident could impact traffic.

No injuries were reported.

