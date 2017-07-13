Hwy 183 blocked after tanker overturns in Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that crews are working to clean up a diesel spill and right a tanker that overturned in Greenville County.

Trooper Joe Hovis said the tanker overturned at Highway 183 and White Horse Road on Thursday morning.

Hovis said 40 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled. The spill has been contained. Hovis said crews are working to right the tanker and lanes could be blocked for some time.

Northbound lanes of Highway 183 are closed as of 8:35 a.m.

There’s no time estimate on how long the accident could impact traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.



Cant see the list or map on the app? CLICK HERE

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s