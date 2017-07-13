Man accused of sex crime with 8-year-old in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of child sex crimes with an 8-year-old in Spartanburg Co.

Deputies say they got a call about a sexual assault that happened sometime between October 2015 and August 2016.

The report says the victim was 8 years old at the time of the assault.

Larry Freyta, 31, of Spring St., Boiling Springs, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor – victim under 11 years of age in the first degree.

That warrant says Freyta engaged in sexual battery by anally penetrating with a minor.

Freyta is also charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree for committing a lewd lascivious act with a child under 16, according to the warrant.