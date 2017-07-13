Man accused of shooting in Spartanburg Co.

A Roebuck man is accused of a shooting that happened on July 12.

Thomas Cosmo Peoples II, 47, of Joe Arthur Dr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Williston Way in Spartanburg Co.

The report says deputies met the victim in the parking lot of Shane’s Rib Shack on John B. White.

When they got there the victim was in the passenger seat of a pickup truck.

Deputies say the victim said he was shot by Peoples in the lower left side of the abdomen.

People waived his rights and told deputies he shot the man after the victim attempted to fight him.

He said the fight happened after a few hours of drinking alcohol with the victim.

Peoples said he was a CWP holder and pointed his .45 pistol at the victim.

People said the victim attacked him so he shot him to stop the attack, according to the report.

Deputies say an independent witness told them Peoples was the primary aggressor in the fight.

The witness said the argument was civil until Peoples pulled the gun on the victim and at no point a weapon should have been introduced into the fight.

The victim was taken to hospital, but we do not know his condition.