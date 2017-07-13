Man rams car into pregnant girlfriend’s vehicle, attacks mom with baseball bat, deputies say

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a Campobello man beat a woman with a baseball bat after ramming into a vehicle with his pregnant girlfriend inside.

Bradley Bales, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to Bales’ home on Bradley Dill Road in Campobello. They arrived to find two damaged vehicles and say Bales admitted to using his car to ram into a vehicle with his girlfriend inside. According to an incident report, the victim is pregnant with Bales’ child.

After ramming the vehicle, deputies say Bales attacked his girlfriend’s mother with a baseball bat. The second victim was repeatedly hit in the head and body, according to an arrest warrant.

Bales’ girlfriend told deputies she tried to stop the attack on her mother and he threatened to hit her with the baseball bat.

A warrant states that the woman was knocked unconscious in the attack.

Bales is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature for ramming his car into the victim, and attempted murder for beating her mother with the baseball bat.