GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man was shot on Hutchins St. in Greenville Co. last night around 6:45, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the man had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was vaguely described as teen.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.