National basketball tournament comes to Upstate

WSPA Staff Published:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 40 teams from across the country will participate in Adidas Uprising.

The three-day event starts Thursday and highlights some of the top high school basketball recruits in the nation.

Bob Jones University (BJU) is a host site for the event.

“Bob Jones University is pleased to host a tournament of this size and magnitude. We’re excited to partner with Adidas as we welcome basketball players from across the country to our campus and Greenville,” BJU Athletic Director Neal Ring said in a statement.

Adidas Uprising runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 13 through 15.

Click or tap here for more information.

