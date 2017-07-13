NC man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old girl, videotaping it

By Published: Updated:

OLD FORT, NC (WSPA) – An Old Fort man is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and videotaping the abuse, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Dean Herron, 32, of Breezy Hill Dr. in Old Fort is charged with:

· Two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child by an adult
· Statutory sex offense of a child by an adult
· First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
· First-degree kidnapping

Deputies say he had inappropriate contact with the girl who is now 8 years old.

They say the victim recently told family members who reported the allegations to the sheriff’s office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s