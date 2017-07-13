REWARD increased for K-9 killer in Yancey Co., memorial service planned

K-9 Chris

YANCEY CO., NC (WSPA) – The Yancey Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot and killed a K-9 officer.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at the deputy’s home in Bald Mountain sometime between 8:30 p.m. on 7/11 and 5:30 a.m. on 7/12.

K-9 Chris and Deputy Wilson Credit: Yancey Co. Sheriff's Office.
The reward has increased to $2800 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The NC Bureau of Investigation has been called into assist the investigation.

A memorial service will be held in the auditorium of Mountain Heritage High School on Thursday, July 20th at 2 pm.

The sheriff’s office posted this on their Facebook page:

“Yancey County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of one of our canines. Chris was an eight year old Dutch Shepherd that was shot this morning at the deputy’s home in the Bald Mtn. community of Yancey County. Chris later passed away due to his injuries at the Reach Animal Hospital in Asheville. This incident occurred between the hours of 8:30 pm and 5:20 am on 7/12/2017. Chris was a beloved member of the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office for the past 7 years.”

If you have any information on who did this, call the Yancey Co. Sheriff’s Office.

