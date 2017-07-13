SC’s public health chief steps down, returns to biz sector

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s public health director is stepping down.

Director Catherine Heigel announced her resignation Thursday from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The department says Heigel is returning to Greenville, where she will serve as chief operating officer for accounting and business firm Elliott Davis.

Heigel took over one of the state’s largest agencies in 2015. DHEC says longtime agency employee David E. Wilson will serve as acting director as of Aug. 5.

DHEC Board member Clarence Batts Jr. said Heigel has had a very successful two years energizing the agency’s employees and setting the department up to be successful in the future.

Heigel told DHEC’s board Thursday leading the agency had been the “professional privilege of a lifetime.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.