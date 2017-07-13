Spectrum Hiring to Fill More Than 100 Positions in Simpsonville

NEWS RELEASE

What: Charter Communications, Inc., is hiring 100 Spectrum inbound sales representatives in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Who: Spectrum Inbound Sales Representatives

When: Saturday, July 15, 2017

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 2 Digital Place, Simpsonville, South Carolina

Details: Inbound Sales representatives enhance the customer experience by matching the right Spectrum services to fit the customer’s needs.

Charter offers employees paid comprehensive training, competitive wages and benefits including: medical, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement. Candidates also receive discounted video, internet and phone services.

Applicants should apply

online in advance of the fair and bring a copy of their resume to the on-site recruiters the day of the event. Complete job descriptions are available at https://jobs.spectrum.com. Potential employees should have a high school diploma or equivalent, previous sales experience.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted during the career fair and candidates could receive an employment offer shortly thereafter. Candidates must be able to pass pre-employment requirements including: a drug test, education verification/or equivalent experience and criminal background check.