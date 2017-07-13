VIDEO: Heated argument over dogs left in hot truck

VIDEO CREDIT ALAN LEWIS

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – A confrontation caught on camera has been shared online over dogs in a parked truck on a hot Tennessee day.

Temperatures reached the 90s this week. Alan Lewis says he found two dogs in a pick-up truck on Tuesday with the windows rolled down only a couple of inches for at least 15 minutes. He encountered that scene in a grocery store parking lot along Chapman Highway. He decided to confront the dogs’ owner, with his cell phone camera rolling.

“Get out of here, do-gooder,” said the dog owner, as seen from the video.

The man behind the camera, Alan Lewis, said, “The windows were cracked about that far. The smaller of the dog was just panting really hard and standing up next to the window. The bigger dog was just laying in the seat, and he was panting.”

The dogs’ owner came out of the grocery store to the parking lot, but that’s when Lewis’ conversation with the man quickly turned into a heated confrontation.

“It’s against the law!” Lewis can be heard shouting. The dog owner responds, “Shut your mouth!”

Lewis adds, “He just blew up, didn’t want to hear anything I had to say. So I grabbed my phone and started videoing his reaction.”

The dog owner defended his actions in now viral video. It has been seen more than 22,000 times online. In it, Lewis can be seen asking the man to understand how dangerous the heat can be for pets left inside a hot car.

Lewis asks, “Why do you want to do that to your dogs?” The dog owner responds, “These dogs are happy, look at them.”

“I asked him several times to sit in his car for 15 minutes and he wouldn’t have anything to do with that,” said Lewis. “Your car is an oven when it’s left out in the sun in the summertime. It kills. It kills and people need to understand that.”

Lewis says he called the non-emergency number for police, but the man had already left with his dogs. Now, Lewis is hoping the video he captured will share an important message.

“It’s just cruel, it’s just senseless,” said Lewis. “Those animals, they can’t tell him they’re hot. They can’t roll the window down. When someone can see that those animals are hot, somebody needs to speak for them.”

He also says that he hopes the dog owner will think twice about leaving his pets in the heat.