Woman arrested in stabbing, beating of man

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Moore woman is among those accused of beating, stabbing and holding a man captive.

Adriana Rose Beasley, 24, of Moore is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Spartanburg County deputies say the victim was stabbed several times, severely beaten and held against his will.

According to an incident report, the victim went to a home on Belvedere Drive to buy meth on May 29. But once there, he was held against his will by four suspects who wanted to know the whereabouts of his brother. According to a report, the suspects were angry at the victim’s brother for allegedly stealing from them.

One man stabbed the victim in the chest while others beat him, a report states.

Deputies say Adriana Beasley stabbed the victim with scissors while he was held down.

The victim was finally able to escape his captors and call for help.

Deputies say the victim suffered a collapsed lung, several puncture wounds, lacerations, abrasions and bruises in the attack that could have killed him.

He identified four suspects in a line-up.

Beasley was one of the suspects. She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center earlier this week and remains in jail, according to jail records.

Charles Daniel Luck, 33, of Duncan is also in jail on attempted murder and kidnapping charges in connection to the attack.

7 News has asked about the other suspects.