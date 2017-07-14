2 still wanted after attempted murder, kidnapping in Duncan

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for two people who they say beat, stabbed, and held a man captive at a home in Duncan.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Kristen Caroline Peebles of Travelers Rest and 34-year-old James Grady Lee Johnson of Greer. Both are wanted on warrants for Attempted Murder and Kidnapping.

Two others, 24-year-old Adriana Rose Beasley of Moore and 33-year-old Charles Daniel Luck of Duncan, have also been arrested in connection with the incident. Both are charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping.

According to an incident report, the victim went to a home on Belvedere Drive to buy meth on May 29. But once there, he was held against his will by four suspects who wanted to know the whereabouts of his brother. According to a report, the suspects were angry at the victim’s brother for allegedly stealing from them.

Johnson stabbed the victim in the chest while others beat him, a report states.

Deputies say Beasley stabbed the victim with scissors while he was held down.

The victim was finally able to escape his captors and call for help.

Deputies say the victim suffered a collapsed lung, several puncture wounds, lacerations, abrasions and bruises in the attack that could have killed him.

The Sheriff’s Office says Johnson has numerous visible tattoos on his neck and both arms.

Anyone with information on the location of Peebles and Johnson are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Tipsters providing information leading to their arrests may be eligible for a cash reward.