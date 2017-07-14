AUDIO: Accused robber says he has AIDS, can’t afford treatment

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Police have captured the man who attempted to rob the Woodforest Bank inside a Walmart store.

Gaffney Police say he is William Michael Inscoe from Harmony, N.C.

He was arrested in Iredell Co. Friday afternoon.

Gaffney Police says he ran at first and they had to use dogs to find him.

Inscoe contacted WSPA 7News and said he has AIDS and can not afford treatment.

Police say he called a CBS news affiliate in N.C. and confessed to 3 armed robberies including the one Gaffney.

He also said he had a handgun and would commit another robbery soon.

Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner said the suspect went to the bank inside Walmart and demanded $5,000 and told an employee that he had a man outside with a gun and one in the store with a bomb. The suspect ran when the clerk turned to go to the back.

The attempted robbery happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police evacuated the store and searched inside, but were unable to find the suspect.

Officers say the Inscoe was alone during the crime and that he left in a cream-colored older style pickup truck with a North Carolina license plate.

Detectives say Inscoe was at the store on Tuesday around the same time and asked about a loan. He left when he was asked about identification.