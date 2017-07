Krispy Kreme is offering a deal on Friday 7/14/2017.

You can buy one dozen at regular price and get an Original Glazed dozen for 80 cents.

You can find a location near you here.

Here's to you, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. 7/14 get an 80 cent Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen 🎈🎈 (US/CAN – no coupon needed) pic.twitter.com/38QkC3Rfqd — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 6, 2017