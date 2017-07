Report of gunshot victim in Greenville Co., dispatch says - Greenville County deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Standing Springs Road, Friday afternoon.

2 still wanted after attempted murder, kidnapping in Duncan - Deputies are looking for two people who they say beat, stabbed, and held a man captive at a home in Duncan.

Statement issued on 2 students killed from Forest Acres Elementary School - Two Forest Elementary School students were found shot to death inside a car at Pickens Co. Speedway on Thursday night.

Jimmy Carter out of hospital after rehydration - A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he's been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.

Anderson woman gets 50 years for killing newborn baby - An Anderson woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison after admitting to killing her baby soon after the girl was born.

Gaffney woman dies in car accident - The coroner said the woman was driving west on Old Race Track Road when she lost control of the car in a curve.

Does age determine if you’re a couch potato or party animal? - Are you a couch potato or party animal? New research finds that may depend on your age.

Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery in Hart Co. - Deputies in Hart County are looking for a man they say robbed the Dad's Restaurant and Gas Station just off of Interstate 85 Thursday aftern…