Gaffney woman dies in car accident

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney woman died in a car crash on Thursday night.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as Amy Charlene Duncan, 40, of 623 White Plains Road.

Fowler said Duncan was driving west on Old Race Track Road when she lost control of the car in a curve, ran off the side of the road and down an embankment. The car overturned, trapping Duncan between the door and ground. Fowler said she died at the scene.

Duncan was the only person in the car and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Fowler said.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday morning.

Duncan is the 12th person to die in a traffic accident in Cherokee County this year.