GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greer need the public’s help to find missing juvenile Jonathan (JJ) Shane Zehner.

Zehner was last seen leaving his home on Peter Mccord Lane around 11:00am, Friday.

Officer say he was wearing lime green shots and a black t-shirt. He was carrying a black backpack and left on a silver bike.

Zehner is around 5’3″ to 5’5″ tall and weighs 120 with brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greer Police.