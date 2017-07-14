Hometown Spotlight Gaffney, SC

This week we’re taking you to a city known as the peach capital of the state.

Gaffney, South Carolina is in the middle of their 40th Annual Peach Festival complete with live music, food, a parade, pageant and lots of peaches.

The city is well known for the Peachoid water tower near interstate 85 and for the character Frank Underwood on the television show “House of Cards”.

Gaffney also partners with The Cowpens National Battlefield, Cherokee County History and Arts Museum, Kings Mountain National Battlefield and more to tell of the Revolutionary War history there.

Limestone College is in the city along with Sunny’s Donuts, a Farmers Market and many peach farms producing what locals say are the tastiest peaches in existence.

New businesses are popping up downtown as part of the Main Street Challenge including Sweet Life Creamery.

You can check out the art gallery, Revolutionary War room and much more at the Visitors Center downtown.

Click here to find out more about the Peach Festival wrapping up July 22.