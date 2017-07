SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers after a truck took out a power line on Friday morning.

The accident happened on Howard Street.

The street was blocked between California Avenue and Dexter Road while crews repaired power lines.

Duke Energy reports about 650 customers in the area are without power.

Duke estimates power will be restored by noon Friday.

This is a developing story.