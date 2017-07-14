Police asked to check on Edens’ kids the night before shooting

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison says their office got a call from the estranged husband of Jessica Edens on Wednesday night.

Edens shot and killed a woman at a downtown Greenville parking garage on Thursday night, according to Greenville Police.

She then drove to Greenville-Pickens Speedway where she shot and killed her kids before killing herself.

Tollison says the estranged husband told an officer he had received text messages from Edens.

He said he had been involved in a drawn-out family court process and asked if he could use the text messages in the ongoing case.

He asked the officer some questions about court and asked police to do a well being check on the kids.

The officer went to the home and checked on the kids.

Edens told the officer they were having a sleepover, watching a movie and eating popcorn.

The incident report says one of the kids was speaking with the estranged husband on the phone.

The officer asked Edens about the text message she sent to the husband earlier and she said she was going to expose him in family court along with the girl he had been having an affair with for the last year.

The officer said Edens did not display any erratic behavior or appear to be upset in any way.

She was asked if there was any chance she and the estranged husband could reconcile and she said no because he had been involved in a long-term affair.

