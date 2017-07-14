Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter out of hospital after rehydration

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. SolAmerica Energy, an Atlanta solar company, plans to announce completion of a project in Carter's hometown in the southwest Georgia city of Plains. SolAmerica Energy officials said the project was built on 10 acres of farmland that Carter owns and leased to the company. Carter is set to attend an event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, marking the project's completion. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he’s been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says he was discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital on Friday morning. She says Carter attended a devotional Friday morning to begin the last day of a Habitat for Humanity home-building project.

Representatives for Carter and Habitat for Humanity have said the 92-year-old became dehydrated Thursday morning while volunteering at that project in Winnipeg and was taken to the hospital for rehydration as a precaution.

Congileo says Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are grateful to people who sent well-wishes. The Carters are prominent backers of the Atlanta-based building charity and participate in an annual home-building event.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s