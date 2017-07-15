1 dead after drowning at Lake Hartwell, officials say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person is dead after a drowning that happened at Lake Hartwell, on Highway 29, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The drowning occurred at the southern point of Lake Hartwell, near the dam, the sheriff’s office says.

The name of the drowning victim has not yet been released.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

