1 hurt after hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co., troopers say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – S.C. Highway Patrol is asking for your help after a hit-and-run left one person injured in Spartanburg.

The accident happened at about 10:40 p.m. Friday.

According to troopers, Austin Mietzler and a friend were crossing the road at the intersection of Fernwood Glendale and Clifton Glendale Roads when Mietzler was hit.

Troopers believe it may have been a black pick-up truck that hit Mietzler.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition in the ICU.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000.

