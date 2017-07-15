Chase ends in crash; man captured after running, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been captured after running from a crash near Gibbs Road at Lake Cooley, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that one of their deputies tried to stop a car on I-85, but the car wouldn’t stop and a pursuit began.

Deputies say the car later crashed on Gibbs Road and three people got out of the car.

Two of those people were detained, but the other person ran.

That person–who was described by the Lyman Police Department as a white male with black hair, wearing red shorts and a white shirt–was tracked and found by a Spartanburg County K-9 team.

The names of the three people involved in the chase have not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

