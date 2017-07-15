Chipotle confirms it’s testing queso dip

WCMH Published:

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Chipotle and cheese lovers rejoice! The restaurant chain has confirmed it is testing queso chip dip.

In a reply to a tweet, the Tex-Mex chain confirmed they were working on a queso dip.

According to Business Insider, Chipotle has been denying customers’ request for queso because of the artificial ingredients used to make the cheesy dip.

However, the company is working to win back customers and has branched out to try the new dish.

Eater.com reports the dip will be available for testing at the New York City Chipotle NEXT Kitchen.

“All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don’t come to Chipotle because we don’t offer it,” Chipotle CEO Steve Ells told Eater.com.

No word on how long the queso dip will stay in test phase.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s